Sunny skies in Southeast Michigan Tuesday with near-record temperatures on the way

Metro Detroit's warm week will continue getting warmer Tuesday with temperatures climbing into the mid-40s.

Our unseasonably warm day will also bring mostly sunny skies throughout Southeast Michigan on Tuesday, though some lingering cloud cover is expected for spots further north into the thumb.

Clouds will continue moving in tonight as temperatures bottom out around 28 degrees. The National Weather Service is expecting a light east-southeast wind tonight.

The warmest spots of the week will happen on Thursday and Friday with near-record temperatures arriving in the high 50s.

It'll also bring showers heading into the weekend.