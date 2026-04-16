Detroit police cruiser crashes after hitting pothole at Van Dyke, 7 Mile

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The Brief A Detroit police cruiser hit a pothole and crashed early Thursday morning, according to DPD. The crash took place outside the U-Haul site on Seven Mile near Van Dyke. The officers inside were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and released.



Pothole season comes for us all in Michigan - including Detroit police.

The driver of a DPD cruiser hit a pothole, lost control and crashed in the area of Van Dyke and Seven Mile Road.

The officers inside were going to assist another unit at the time of the crash, which took place in the early morning hours of Thursday, out front of a U-Haul location at 8055 Seven Mile.

The officers inside were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and were released.

The Detroit police cruiser suffered heavy damage, while a witness told FOX 2 that the vehicle appeared to go airborne at the time of the crash.