Sweet end to the week for weather with weekend showers on the way
(FOX 2) - A sweet finish to the week is on the way.
Temperatures and humidity fade a touch as the wind swings around to the north behind the cold front.
High pressure nudges in and offers up a partly sunny Saturday before rain returns Sunday.
Widespread rain looks likely Sunday evening and will continue into Monday. Specific rain totals will shift, but a solid inch isn't out of the question.
Temperatures will head down from yesterday's high (86 degrees) centering on either side of 80 degrees next week.