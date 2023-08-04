Sweet end to the week for weather with weekend showers on the way

A sweet finish to the week is on the way.

Temperatures and humidity fade a touch as the wind swings around to the north behind the cold front.

High pressure nudges in and offers up a partly sunny Saturday before rain returns Sunday.

Widespread rain looks likely Sunday evening and will continue into Monday. Specific rain totals will shift, but a solid inch isn't out of the question.

Temperatures will head down from yesterday's high (86 degrees) centering on either side of 80 degrees next week.



