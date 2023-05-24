Temperatures dip across Metro Detroit ahead of a beautiful weekend warm-up

A mild start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees will kick off our Wednesday.

We'll see highs hit the mid to upper 60s through the early part of the day with sunshine! A cold front will travel through the state later this afternoon, cranking up the winds and cooling down the temperatures through the second half of the day.

We'll see numbers falling through the 50s eventually bottoming out in the mid 40s. Winds will crank up anywhere between 20-25 mph then relax through the overnight.

There's also a possible frost to start Thursday morning for areas north of the metro area. An advisory will be in effect until 8 a.m. Thursday will come with a chilly start but will rebound during the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s.

Friday will begin a warming trend with most spots in the lower 70s.



A large area of high pressure will dominate the weather scene through the holiday weekend with highs trending towards to the mid to upper 70s and closer to 80 degrees through Monday of next week!

That includes plenty of sunshine.