Temperatures dip into the 40s with a round of rain expected Tuesday night

Rain is on the way, but don't plan on a total washout today.

We'll be cloudy with cooler air and an east wind 10-20 mph, with a few showers possible this afternoon.

Rain will be more widespread this evening and tonight with showers lingering Wednesday afternoon and a rumble of thunder not out of the question.

Check out the severe outlook across the country, with that threat remaining well to our south. The general thunderstorm risk does extend into Southeast Michigan with marginal elevated instability showing up in the data.

Rain showers will linger Thursday and Friday and by Saturday there's a shot of cold air coming that may bring a passing flurry to Southeast Michigan.