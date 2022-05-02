Temperatures dip Monday ahead of likely rain tonight and Tuesday

We're cooling off a bit today, but there's rain coming tomorrow.

We'll take a step back temperature-wise today with highs settling near but not quite to 60 degrees.

I wouldn't call that a major cool down, but coming off of 68 degrees yesterday, the difference will be noticeable.

The skies will be annoyingly cloudy today with moisture trapped under an inversion which usually spells a pretty gray day. The best bet for some clearing is this afternoon, but I won't hold my breath.

Rain arrives Tuesday, but the morning commute shouldn't be overwhelmingly wet.

A rumble of thunder is possible, but at this point the warm front and thus severe threat should stay to our south. Rain totals look to range from .5 inches - to an inch.

The rain will be over by Wednesday and the skies should clear up, offering up some much-needed sun. Another round of rain arrives Friday.

Data is split on whether the rain moves out Saturday or lingers. I'll opt for a dry Saturday for now, but know that's a bit tenuous.

From our current vantage point, Mother's Day weather does look quite nice.