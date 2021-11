A colder pattern commences - welcome back October!

For the rest of Thursday night, it'll be cloudy and cooler with spotty evening showers and a low of 42.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chilly, and a high of 54.

Saturday: Sunny and clouds but still cool, peaking at 55.

Sunday: Thickening clouds with a chance for evening rain showers and a high of 55.

Monday: Rainy and cool with a high of 54.

- Luterman