Temperatures fall near freezing with a chance for snow in Southeast Michigan this weekend

It's Friday, we made it! My enthusiasm for the weather that's coming, however, is several levels lower.

It'll be another cloudy & cool day with a few light rain showers around, most likely early and later.

Light rain mixed with snow tonight will continue into Saturday.

It'll be tough to get the snow stick. Little to no accumulation is in the forecast.

Maybe an early flurry Sunday, but the bigger story will be the cold.

High temperatures barely crack freezing with chills in the teens.

The cold will spill over into early next week, but bounce back to the mid 50s by midweek as our next rainmaker arrives.