Temperatures peak in the 80s Friday with a chance of rain overnight

It's a comfortable start to the day with temperatures in the 50s but we'll turn things up a bit this afternoon with the 80s set to arrive as higher humidity sneaks in ahead of a cold front.

That front will present our next chance of rain but it's not much.

Check out FOX futurecast for tomorrow morning and notice the hit or miss nature of the showers.

The rain will end by mid-or-late Saturday morning and mostly sunny skies will return by afternoon.

We warm further Sunday, leading to a great weekend overall.

If you're longing for an actual fall feel, I can see how you might disagree with that previous statement, BUT it's looking more and more likely that our warm weather will wind down next week with a big cool down coming.

Check out how we usher in the official fall season (the equinox is Wednesday).

Rain chances will come back too, a late shower is possible Monday with a better bet for wet weather Tuesday and Wednesday.