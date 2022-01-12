Temperatures rebound above freezing Wednesday; snow showers possible tonight

A bit of snow is on the way, but the worst of the cold is behind us (for now)!

Temperatures are in the upper 20s and low 30s this morning. A complete turnaround from this time yesterday.

We'll be dry this morning and for a good chunk of the afternoon, with snow showers (possibly a bit of rain mixing in) possible as early as 4-6 p.m.

Showers remain possible through the evening and will taper off overnight.

Snow totals won't be anything to write home about, likely coming in under an inch. But, minor accumulations could make travel a bit trickier at times.

A few flurries or a passing shower is possible Thursday and Friday as some lake effect snow showers can't be ruled out along the shores of Lake Huron as cold air activates lake effect.

Our weekend still looks dry but colder!