Temperatures rebound Thursday with rain moving into the weekend forecast

The brisk start on Thursday will be the coldest part of the week in Southeast Michigan before temperatures rebound back to warmer weather.

A Freeze Warning is what greeted locals when they got up this morning. From there, the sun will emerge for the entire day free of clouds and precipitation.

Clear conditions continue Friday before a chance for showers returns to the forecast for the weekend.

We can expect rain to arrive overnight into Saturday that could include some gusts of wind reaching 23 mph, according to the National Weather Service. However, temperatures will be at some of their warmest this year, hitting the 70s Saturday afternoon.

There's more possibility for rain on Sunday, along with a high near 80 degrees.

What does this mean for the NFL Draft? For those heading to Detroit to see the massive event, a raincoat or umbrella could be helpful, though not necessary based on the amount of rain that could fall.

Precipitation will remain a possibility into the next week, where temperatures hang in the 70s.