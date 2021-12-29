Temperatures rise before Michigan's next round of expected snow on New Year's Day

Our solid inch or two of snow for Southeast Michigan yesterday is over!

With 1.9 inches officially falling at Metro Airport upping our December total to 3.3 inches, still 4.5 inches below our monthly average.

No more snow today, with some patchy morning fog and mostly cloudy skies for the day.

Snow showers are possible tonight and may even linger into early Thursday, but more of the hit or miss variety.

Any accumulations will remain under half-an-inch, yet could create slick spots on an isolated basis for the Thursday morning commute.

The big story is our late week system which will draw in less cold air out ahead of it.

Temperatures will remain in the 40s through Friday night which means out precipitation starts out as rain. When does it arrive? It's likely overnight Friday into Saturday and may begin by the ball drop, but for now am optimistic that it might hold off until after midnight.

We'll refine the start time as the event draws nearer.

Temperatures will drop Saturday, eventually becoming cold enough to change the rain to snow.

How quick that change occurs dictates our snow totals. This is all driven by the eventual track in the low. This far out there is considerable variation in where the models are spilling the big snow, but at this point the heaviest snows are just to our north and west, including some of our northern and western communities (Livingston and Lapeer counties).

But what potential numbers are we looking at?

Anywhere from about an inch of sloppy snow to several inches. Take these numbers as a guide THAT WILL LIKELY CHANGE, rather than gospel.

We will turn colder behind Saturday's storm.