Temperatures start to turn around Wednesday with heavy clouds and stray showers

Today is one of those "let's look back on how bad it's been to see how decent today will be" kind of days, so here's the last week.

We hit 45 degrees yesterday. Seriously! In May!

Today we're back to either side of 50 degrees by afternoon.

The clouds hang pretty tough, and we'll see showers at times with the best bet coming this morning during the commute.

Low pressure is shifting out of the Great Lakes and our temperatures will warm.

We're near 60 tomorrow and wind up well into the 60s by the weekend.

Our weekend looks great.

Warmer temperatures, dry weather, and plenty of sun.