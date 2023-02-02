Temperatures tick back up Thursday before plunging overnight with some flurries

Our cold week continues though temperatures shift up toward average today.

We'll get some good sun this morning with increasing clouds and wind this afternoon ahead of a cold front.

That front will open the door for another round of bitter cold. Single-digit lows and sub-zero wind chill returns tonight.

The cold will stick through Saturday morning with a nice rebound over the weekend.

The front offers a brief window for a few showers this evening which don't amount to much, so snow lovers don't have much to look toward to in the short term, although it's worth noting that February can still drop some hefty snow.