Temperatures tumble into the weekend with snow accumulation possible Sunday

I hope you had a chance to soak in the 67 degrees yesterday, we’ll leave that behind as our trek towards winter starts today.

Skies have cleared out and the rain has ended, so plan for a bright and cold start to the day with increasing clouds and maybe a spotty shower late afternoon into the night.

Any precipitation during the day will likely be rain with some flakes flying overnight but not everybody will see them and they won't stick.

A few showers will remain possible Saturday with wet snow mixing in at times, but it won't be a washout. Sunday is the day to watch.

Our first accumulating snow of the season continues to look like a decent bet on Sunday.

It's still probably a bit early to get specific and I don't want to overpromise, but this doesn't look like a major snowfall, but I will say at this point minor accumulations look more likely than not.

The cold will keep coming early next week.