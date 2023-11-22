Thanksgiving forecast: Metro Detroit dry for holiday but temps drop for long weekend

article

We made it to the long Thanksgiving weekend and, just in time, those temps in the 50s are gone. After all, it IS the end of November.

The good news is the rain moves out for Wednesday while temps tick down a bit from the last couple of days.

Thanksgiving Day looks solid as it will be a cold and breezy start with partly sunny skies and we'll be in the 40's by afternoon.

Track the holiday weekend weather on the FOX 2 Weather app – wherever you are, it's completely free.

For Black Friday, we'll drop into the 30's and it's going to stay that way all weekend.

Speaking of the weekend, high pressure builds in and keeps us dry Saturday while light rain or even a bit of snow is possible to wind down the weekend.