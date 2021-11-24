Thanksgiving travel forecast: dry, windy Wednesday, rain comes Thanksgiving Day

It's a big travel day as we approach Thanksgiving Day and Mother Nature is cooperating for those of you getting out of town on Wednesday.

Quiet weather wins not only across Southeast Michigan but the state overall. Plus! I think you'll notice the less cold weather this morning with temps up a solid ten degrees, which is a bit closer to freezing. 40's under mostly cloudy skies.

The wind will be noticeable, gusting to 25 or 30 mph today as we're situated between high pressure anchored on the east coast and our next weather maker back west.

The rain stays away today but we'll see some spotty showers tonight with widespread rain looking likely tomorrow morning.

Thanksgiving morning will be the wettest part of the day, but spotty showers will linger in the afternoon. Totals around a tenth or two-tenths of an inch.

Colder air swings back in Friday and will last through the weekend, with the chance for snow on Sunday as a clipper system dives into the Great Lakes or the Ohio Valley.