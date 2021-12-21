The first day of winter arrives with a high of 38 as a cold front slips into SE Michigan

Christmas is coming and temperatures will be heading up for Christmas Eve, but first a cold front slips through Southeast Michigan tonight leading to our coldest day of the week on Wednesday.

Ahead of that front we'll manage to squeeze out some morning sun before clouds increase to finish the day.

With tonight's cold front, a couple of flurries or snow showers are possible tonight, and it may be enough to coat the roads in some spots, but I imagine most won't see anything.

High pressure builds back in leading to a breezy and cold Wednesday.

Thursday a spotty shower is possible as ANOTHER weak system rides into the Great Lakes.

Rain arrives Christmas Eve and will end by Christmas morning. It’s worth noting some data this morning is hinting at a second round of precipitation later on Christmas. I've opted to keep that out of the forecast for now, but stay tuned.

Oh, and today is the Winter Solstice! The day with the least amount of daylight, but it's onward and upward from here!