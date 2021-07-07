Thunderstorms to follow Metro Detroit's hottest day of the year

We managed to hit 92° yesterday making it the hottest day of the year with some major relief coming late in the week and even a little bit today as high temps *only* top out in the middle and upper 80's.

Our humidity levels will still be sky high which will fuel our showers and storms this afternoon and evening, some of which may contain a severe wind gust as the Storm Prediction Center has all of Southeast Michigan under marginal risk.

Storms remain possible tonight and we get another round Thursday all while the cooler and drier makes a comeback.

Two-day rain totals in general look to range between .50" - 1.50" with some isolated locations exceeding that, so while most of us likely WON'T see flooding, localized flooding this afternoon and evening is possible.

There is still some variability within the data for the weekend forecast, but high temps should be near 80° and there will be a system approaching from the west but I think that remains to our south as it moves east and thus I'll optimistically keep our weekend forecast dry (for now).