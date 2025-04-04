Tigers Opening Day weather forecast: Pleasant day for baseball ahead of a cold snap

Opening Day is here, and Mother Nature is playing ball!

It’s a chilly start, so if you’re heading out early to tailgate, plan on 30s and 40s. Thankfully, we’ll get some sun to help counter the cold.

Highs climb to around 50 for game time.

Another round of rain moves in tonight and lingers into Saturday morning. The afternoon dries out, and we’ll stay dry to finish the weekend.

Then comes the next system. rain and snow return late Monday, followed by a sharp drop in temps. By Tuesday, we’ll struggle to get out of the 30s.