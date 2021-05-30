Tour For A Cure. Biking 200 miles across Michigan to raise lupus awareness.

Over 45,000 people in Michigan are diagnosed with lupus yet many people don’t even know what it is.

90% of lupus patients are women and children. Two thirds of them are African American. According to the Michigan Lupus Foundation, lupus is the number one cause of stroke, heart disease and kidney failure in young women.

On top of that, the weather has a big impact on how they feel.

With no known cause or cure on the horizon, one man decided to do something drastic to raise money and awareness of this deadly disease.

Ben Rathbun, executive director of the Michigan Lupus Foundation, is biking more than 200 miles across Michigan and he’s asking for your support. https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/tour-for-the-cure (proceeds help lupus patients purchase their medicine)

Here’s his story.