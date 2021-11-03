True winter cold Wednesday morning before the sun warms things up a bit

The flakes flew yesterday! Nothing stuck, but it was our first glimpse of the white stuff, which was coming down heavy up north.

Ostego Lake Township in northern lower Michigan picked up 11 inches of snow as of 8 p.m. yesterday!

You will find the proof right here in the pudding which is also a picture from the National Weather Service in Gaylord.

Now, that is not coming our way. We may pick up a late-day sprinkle or snowflake today, but coverage will be even less than yesterday.

Plan for a true winter cold this morning but bright skies will do their best to warm us through the morning before clouds increase this afternoon.

Dry weather wins Thursday and Friday and likely through the weekend, although it bears mentioning a couple of the models try to sneak a rain chance in by Sunday, which I'm not buying yet and will keep out of the forecast.

Also, the clocks are going back Sunday morning at 2 a.m.

Our warm-up next week is still on tap.