Up to 4 inches of snow in Southeast Michigan Monday

A Winter Weather Advisory will dominate much of the beginning of the week when it goes into effect around noon on Monday.

Snow accumulation is expected to be highest in northern counties across the southeast Michigan region. The advisory includes Huron, Sanilac, Tuscola, Lapeer, and St. Clair Counties, where 3-6 inches are expected.

The advisory will stick around until 4 a.m. Tuesday.

An advisory is also expected for Macomb and Oakland Counties between noon and 7 p.m. Monday. Up to 4 inches is expected, which the majority falling between 1 and 5 p.m.

The snow looks to be on the heavier side will be wet. Additional snowfall will persist into the evening, lasting the longest in the thumb region.

According to the National Weather Service, the amount of snow will likely be too much for even the midday warmth that is expected to arrive.

A high of 39 degrees is expected Monday before the flash of winter weather reverts to the breezy cool conditions Tuesday. It'll reach 47 degrees.

Temperatures will continue to swing upward this week, hitting 50 on Wednesday, then 67 on Thursday. By then, it'll be sun and milder weather before rains return Friday.