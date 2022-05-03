Up to an inch of rain expected in parts of Southeast Michigan during wet Tuesday

Wet and windy weather with a warm-up coming next week!

A lot of rain is coming today, but most of it holds off until after the morning commute. Check out rain chances through the morning, which shows rain becomes likely later this morning through midday.

Here's a midday snapshot from one of our high resolution models painting a wet picture.

Scattered showers and even a rumble of thunder will remain possible for the afternoon and evening commute.

Rain totals close in on an inch and some localized areas could possibly exceed that (the colors in the purple represent over an inch). Chances are higher the further south you look.

If we get the higher-end rain totals, ponding on the roads/the usual flooded streets may become an issue the second-half of the day. It'll be cool too, with temperatures coming in a solid 10 degrees below average.

There are some minor temperature swings this week with another round of rain on Friday.

Those showers may linger into Saturday but will be long gone by Mother's Day, which looks quite nice.