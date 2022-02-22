Warm and wet Tuesday with Southeast Michigan temperatures reaching the mid-50s

Tuesday's weather: Not so cold, but plenty wet!

Rain showers are expanding across Southeast Michigan this morning and will be around off and on through the day.

AND! Don't be shocked if you hear a rumble of thunder as we'll slip into the warm sector.

There will be breaks in the rain with totals still look to range from .25 - .50 inches, which shouldn't prompt any great concerns on area streams, creeks and rivers.

Although the RIver Raisin in Monroe is still experiencing flooding and is forecast to remain above flood stage until further notice.

The cold front comes through tonight and ends the rain.

High pressure builds in and offers a stretch of quiet and cold weather for the middle of the week, with a round of snow Thursday night/Friday.

Minor accumulations look likely. A first call of 2 or 3 inches is a solid bet.