Warm Tuesday temperatures before spotty showers Wednesday

It's another beautiful day across Southeast Michigan.

Plan for a cool morning, warm afternoon with low humidity all the while with nothing more than passing clouds at times.

While we're soaking it in, a cold front is approaching and that will bring our next shot at wet weather.

A spotty shower is possible overnight or tomorrow morning, but most don't see that. Even as the cold front moves in on Wednesday afternoon, I think the storm coverage will remain spotty in nature.

The cold front slides east as low pressure gets hung up in Canada, the result for us being another chance for hit or miss showers Thursday. Take these exact numbers with a grain of salt, but two day rain totals will remain limited.

Weather looks dry Friday through the weekend with hot weather likely building back next week.