Warm-up begins with temperatures hitting near 50 Friday, possibly 60 over the weekend

Technically the warm-up begins today! Though, you might not know it this morning.

We'll wind up near 50 this afternoon (46 yesterday) with skies turning at least partly sunny after some clouds this morning.

Weekend weather continues to come in looking top-notch.

After a cold Saturday morning in the 30s, the low 50s will show themselves and 60 isn't out of the question by Sunday afternoon with plenty of sun.

Don't forget! Daylight saving time ends Sunday morning leaving us with an extra hour of sleep and a sunrise and sunset shifting earlier by an hour.

The warmth keeps coming next week with temperatures peaking Monday.