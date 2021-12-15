Warmer temperatures and rain Wednesday before a wind advisory kicks in tonight

The big warmup is beginning.

Temperatures are up in a way you'll notice this morning.

And of course, we'll go warmer this afternoon, topping out in the mid 50s.

Rain will be falling with the surge of warmth this morning, with just a few spotty showers leftover by midday.

Our wind will shift from the Southeast to the Southwest today, ranging from 10-20 mph, and pick up even further tonight and tomorrow.

A Wind Advisory goes into effect tonight and lasts through Thursday at 4 p.m. for wind gusts to 45-50 mph, which could lead to a few power outages (but this will be a step down compared to our High Wind Warning from last Saturday).

A colder finish to the week is in store that will extend into the weekend with highs back into the 30s.

The chance for snow showers still looks solid Saturday, with minor accumulations possible.