Expand / Collapse search

Warmer temps ramp up later in week with 85 by Friday

By and David Komer online producer
Published 
Updated 8:58PM
Weather
FOX 2 Detroit

Warmer temps come later in the week

Rich Luterman has the forecast.

FOX 2 - Hello gang, for the rest of Monday night: Breezy and cooler with a low of 48.

For Tuesday: Sunny and pleasant and a high of 68.

Wednesday:  Cloudy with rain showers and a high of 64.

Thursday:  Partly sunny, with much WARMER temps and a high of 78.

Friday:  Breezy and VERY WARM, with spotty thunderstorms with a high of 85.

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy with a shower chance and a high of 71.

Sunday:  Partly sunny and pleasant with a high of 63.

ENJOY,

-Luterman


 