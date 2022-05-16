Warmer temps ramp up later in week with 85 by Friday

Hello gang, for the rest of Monday night: Breezy and cooler with a low of 48.

For Tuesday: Sunny and pleasant and a high of 68.

Wednesday: Cloudy with rain showers and a high of 64.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with much WARMER temps and a high of 78.

Friday: Breezy and VERY WARM, with spotty thunderstorms with a high of 85.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a shower chance and a high of 71.

Sunday: Partly sunny and pleasant with a high of 63.

ENJOY,

-Luterman

