Warmer temps ramp up later in week with 85 by Friday
FOX 2 - Hello gang, for the rest of Monday night: Breezy and cooler with a low of 48.
For Tuesday: Sunny and pleasant and a high of 68.
Wednesday: Cloudy with rain showers and a high of 64.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with much WARMER temps and a high of 78.
Friday: Breezy and VERY WARM, with spotty thunderstorms with a high of 85.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a shower chance and a high of 71.
Sunday: Partly sunny and pleasant with a high of 63.
ENJOY,
-Luterman
