Warmer Wednesday with temperatures in upper 80s

Another sweet day is coming our way!

There's a bit of rain approaching this evening, but that should stay north of I-69.

Check out simulated radar at 8 p.m. and think of this as a guide.

A better chance for rain is tied to an approaching cold front Thursday later in the day and into the evening, though coverage of showers and storms doesn't look overwhelming.

Behind that front, temperatures fade a touch Friday, but bounce back nicely over the weekend.