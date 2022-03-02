Warming temperatures bring mix of rain and snow Wednesday; high of 42 degrees

A big weekend warm up is coming, but not before a cool down and along with a mix of rain and snow.

We're out the door cold and dry today, with partly sunny skies early and clouds filling in before long.

We'll see rain and snow develop this afternoon, continuing this evening and ending early tonight. The precipitation type will depend on where you live. Plain rain is most likely Detroit and south, with a mix to the north.

Any snow will be melting as temperatures still manage to sneak into the 40s, but colder air is here Thursday and Friday.

Our weekend will be warmer and wetter at times.

There's a question as to how quick the warm front clears the area Saturday and how warm we wind up, but the 60s are likely by Sunday and rain is most likely Saturday night and Sunday morning.