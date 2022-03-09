Wednesday offers slight warm-up in southeast Michigan before temperatures tumble into the weekend

An itty bitty warm-up is on the way today, but a colder weekend is lurking!

Temperatures top out in the mid 40s this afternoon under partly sunny skies out ahead of a cold front.

A pretty nice day, with a westerly wind of 10-20 mph being the one minor fly in the ointment.

Colder Thursday and Friday with a pretty good chance for snow Friday and possibly some rain mixing in. Check out Fox Futurecast for midday Friday with light snow being painted across the area.

MOST of the data hints at little to no accumulation with a couple of outliers, so Friday bears watching, but I would say accumulating snow is unlikely Friday.

Temperatures will come down even further Saturday, but rebound quite nicely by Sunday.

The warmer finish will carry over into next week with high temperatures likely above average, coming in near 50 degrees and possibly even warmer by midweek.