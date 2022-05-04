Wet conditions replaced by sunny afternoon Wednesday as rain holds off the next couple days

It's a damp start to Wednesday, but the wet weather will be winding down for a couple of days as high pressure builds in.

Skies will clear this afternoon and the windy morning will wind down with evening temperatures taking aim at 60 degrees. Adding it all up for quite a pleasant afternoon.

Conditions will be chilly tonight (30s & 40s) with high pressure and dry weather holding strong Thursday, but rain's coming back Friday.

Questions remain as data is split regarding Saturday, though at this point I'll keep the chance for showers to linger. They'll be gone by Sunday and Mother's Day looks most excellent.

A mid-level ridge will build in next week drawing in a summer feel. Temperatures will soar well into the 70s with 80s not out of the question.