When will it rain in Metro Detroit? Wet weather finally returns to the forecast

If your grass is looking a bit crispy from this long stretch of dry, warm weather, it will get some relief soon.

Thursday will be dry again, but opportunities for rain are coming as the week winds down and a cold front approaches.

A line of storms pushing across Wisconsin and northern Illinois will not make its way to Metro Detroit on Friday morning, but the front that comes after the band of storms could bring some rain, though it won't be widespread. Parts of the area will see isolated to widely scattered showers on Friday night.

Any rain and storm chances overnight Friday diminish by Saturday morning, setting up for a mostly dry weekend. Mostly, because some wet weather arrives Sunday night.

The chance for rain continues overnight Sunday into Monday, with chances for rain on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday as well. Current forecasted rain totals for the Metro Detroit area are ¼ to ¾ of an inch by Tuesday night, with more rain expected outside of the metro area.

As the rain finally arrives, temperatures take a bit of a step back.

So far, Metro Detroit has had 10 straight days with temperatures above 80 degrees - a rarity for September. The 80s stick around for the end of the week and into the weekend before highs start slipping. High temperatures next week will be in the 70s.