Winter Storm Watch: When will the snow start in Metro Detroit?

Southeast Michigan is expected to be hit with a massive snowstorm this week.

The area could see between 8-14 inches of snow over a couple of days.

First, temperatures will reach the lower 40s Tuesday.

These mild temperatures bring rain in the afteroon. However, that rain will transition to a wintry mix of sleet, rain, and snow around 11 p.m. Tuesday. By 4 a.m. Wednesday, the snow will be falling.

The snow will continue for most of the day Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday will see the heaviest snowfall overall, though Thursday morning could include the heaviest period of snow.

About 2 inches is expected by noon Wednesday, with that number reaching about 3-4 inches by evening. About 6-7 inches could be on the ground by Thursday's morning work commute.

That number is expected to be 8-10 inches by noon Thursday. By 8 p.m., 8-14 inches.

Oakland County and Macomb County should mostly get between 8 and 12 inches of snow while Detroit, Wayne County, and Washtenaw County will allow likely get between 10 and 14 inches. It only gets deeper as you go farther south.

