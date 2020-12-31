Winter weather advisory in effect for Metro Detroit with icy conditions expected New Years Day

Contrary to the pace of news this year, News Years Eve is shaping up to be a pretty pleasant evening.

But by midday Friday, slick conditions could arrive in Metro Detroit, with rain, snow, and ice all expected to fall through to the weekend.

In response to a major system moving across the southern U.S., the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Metro Detroit.

Wayne and Monroe counties will be under the advisory until midnight Friday while Washtenaw, Macomb, Oakland, Livingston, and St. Clair Counties will have an advisory posted until 6 a.m. Saturday.

A monster of a storm that was shedding snow and ice in Texas and drawing tornado warnings in other parts of the southeast U.S. Thursday afternoon is heading for Michigan.

Forecasts anticipate the system reaching Michigan around noon on Friday.

At least three-quarters of an inch of rain is expected and about a tenth of an inch of ice is expected after that. Not enough to sound alarms, but for sidewalks and bridges, conditions could be slick for drivers and pedestrians.

A low-pressure system will drop temperatures throughout the 1st of January, shifting conditions from rain to sleet to ice.

Snow showers are expected to follow into Saturday with northern metro counties getting as much as a few inches of snow.