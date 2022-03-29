Winter just won't let go without a fight, huh?

Some messy (and potentially dangerous) winter weather is headed our way Tuesday night through very early Wednesday morning, and it could lead to a rough drive in the early hours.

Currently situated in the Rocky Mountains, a strong weather system will draw moisture up from the Gulf while also pulling down cold air from Canada as it tracks across the Great Plains today.

Given our location, we will likely see the cold atmosphere begin to drop some snowflakes as early as 8 p.m. this evening until roughly midnight tonight. At this point some of the warmer southern air will begin to warm the layers of the atmosphere, but the ground will still be below freezing.

This creates the setup for freezing rain, which we are expecting beginning near midnight and continuing until around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. Freezing rain is when rain falls but then freezes to a sheet of ice as soon as it hits the ground. It's... not good.

Freezing rain can be difficult to drive in and can also add significant weight to tree limbs and power lines, meaning power outages are possible. Be very careful Wednesday morning!

As we head into the afternoon, the temperatures will warm up significantly into the upper 50s (possibly even hitting 60).

Rain showers, which could get heavy at times, will continue on and off through the whole day Wednesday and into Thursday. Colder air will filter back in as the weather system exits throughout the day on Thursday.