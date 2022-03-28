Winter not done yet with a freezing start to the week in Southeast Michigan

Winter's not done with us yet. Check out your 5 a.m. wind chill.

We'll stay on the cold side all day with any snow showers ending early under partly sunny skies.

The cold will ease before a significant midweek warm-up arrives as temperatures soar well into the 50s Wednesday.

I'll say we even hit 60 degrees.

That doesn't come without caveats, as the day will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and wet at times.

Freezing rain with potential for brief snow looks like a decent bet at the start sometime late Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

So slick roads late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning are a distinct possibility though potential ice totals don't look overwhelming.

The cold front arrives Thursday morning and temperatures will fall through the day, leading to another chilly end to the week. Temperatures will rebound and at this point the weekend looks decent.