Easy pasta dish recipe from Busch's Fresh Food Market
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Check online for Busch's Fresh Food Market locations at www.buschs.com.
Recipe:
Pappardelle pasta, Miller’s chicken sausage, baby spinach, tomatoes, Herb Boursin Cream Sauce
Prep Time: 30 minutes
Portions: 4 – 6 each
Ingredients:
- Pappardelle pasta – ½ pound cooked
- Miller’s chicken sausage – 2 links cooked and sliced (any sausage will work)
- Baby spinach – 2 cup chopped
- Grape tomatoes – ½ cup sliced in half
- Boursin cheese – ½ wheel
- Heavy cream – ½ cup
- Fresh parsley – 2 tbsp minced
- Fresh lemon juice – 1 tbsp
- Olive oil – 1 tbsp
- Sea salt – 1 tsp
- Black pepper – ¼ tsp