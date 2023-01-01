Expand / Collapse search

Easy pasta dish recipe from Busch's Fresh Food Market

Ring in the New Year with an easy to make pasta dish

Chef Russ Palmer, from Busch's Fresh Food Market joined us this morning.

Recipe:

Pappardelle pasta, Miller’s chicken sausage, baby spinach, tomatoes, Herb Boursin Cream Sauce

Prep Time: 30 minutes

Portions: 4 – 6 each

Ingredients:

  • Pappardelle pasta – ½ pound cooked
  • Miller’s chicken sausage – 2 links cooked and sliced (any sausage will work)
  • Baby spinach – 2 cup chopped
  • Grape tomatoes – ½ cup sliced in half
  • Boursin cheese – ½ wheel
  • Heavy cream – ½ cup
  • Fresh parsley – 2 tbsp minced
  • Fresh lemon juice – 1 tbsp
  • Olive oil – 1 tbsp
  • Sea salt – 1 tsp
  • Black pepper – ¼ tsp