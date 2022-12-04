Fundraiser and tribute dinner honoring activist and minister Malik Shabazz and First Lady Wanda Akilah-Redmond
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A fundraiser and tribute dinner is being held Sunday, Dec. 4 honoring Detroit activist and minister Malik Shabazz and First Lady Wanda Akilah-Redmond.
They have spent decades aiding in solving countless crimes in Detroit.
There will be catered food from X-treme Catering Soul Food, Comedian J Bell from Comedy Central, and live jazz music.
The event will be held at The Charles J. Edison Center (24444 W 7 Mile Rd, Detroit, Mich.) from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m.