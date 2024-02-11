How to make Chef Bobby's Southwest Seafood Jalapeño Poppers

Chef Bobby’s Southwest Seafood Jalapeño Poppers

Ingredients:

- 2 lbs of cream cheese room temp

- 14 large jalapeños cut in half and seeded

- 28 pieces of thin sliced applewood smoked bacon

- 10 jumbo shrimp peeled deveined and cooked and chopped into small pieces.

- 1/2 pound of jumbo lump crab

- 1 cup of sharp Cheddar

- 1/2 cup of Grated Parmesan

- 1 Tsp of Cajun Seasoning of your choice.

- 2 dashes of Tabasco sauce

Preparation:

Combined cheeses and two small mixing bowl incorporate the cheddar cheese, the Parmesan cheese and cream cheese to get a smooth consistent paste.

Add your seasoning and your two dashes of Tabasco sauce

Mix until smooth.

Now carefully fold your cooked shrimp pieces into the cheese mixture.

Carefully spoon your cheese mixture into your jalapeños fill them up to the top and then simply wrap them with bacon and stick a toothpick through to secure the bacon. Preheat your oven at 375 convection bake bake for 18 minutes and enjoy with your favorite dip.