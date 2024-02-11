Recipe: Game day skirt steak with Chef Bobby

Chef Bobby’s Game day Skirt Skirt Steak

4-6 Whole Inside Skirt Steaks

24 Prosciutto sliced

24 Provolone Cheese sliced

6 tbsp Green Basil Pesto

4 tbsp Coarse Kosher Salt

Tablespoon red pepper seed optional Olive Oil as needed

CHARRED SCALLION GREMOLATA:

1 cup Chopped Parsley

0.5 cup Chopped Charred Scallions

4 tbsp Minced Garlic

Cracked Peppercorn to to taste

2 medium Lemon juiced

GARNISHED:

Balsamic Vinegar Reduction

Charred Scallion Gremolata

Preparation:

Begin by soaking some bamboo wood skewers in water for at least 15 minutes.

Lay your skirt steak out on a cutting board and cover it with parchment paper or plastic wrap. Using a heavy mallet or food mallet, hammer the skirt steak until it is less than ½" thick. Place 1 tbsp of pesto down onto one side of the skirt steak. Spread that out evenly. Next, add a layer 2-3 slices of prosciutto followed by a layer of 2-3 slices of provolone cheese. Carefully roll the skirt steak up lengthwise to create the pinwheel. Secure the roll with two soaked wooden skewers and slice between them to make two separate pinwheels. Remove any excess wood from the skewers if you desire. Repeat this with the rest of the skirt steak for all of the pinwheels. Finally, lather the outside with oil and season generously with kosher salt.

Preheat your oven to 400F

Place your cast iron skillet and set it at medium high heat. Or grill for a two zone high heat temperature (around 400F).

Add your pinwheels to the hot side of the grill to sear each side for 1 minute per side or until they have developed a nice crust. Once they have a nice crust on the outside, pull the pinwheels over to the cool side of the grill to cook until they reach 120F internal (about 10-15 minutes more). As the steaks cook, add your green scallions of the flames and cook until they begin to char (about 3-4 minutes). Pull the scallions off once done. Pull the steaks off once done and let rest for 10 minutes

For the charred scallion gremolata, take your charred scallions and chop off the root bulbs and begin slicing into thin pieces. Add your scallions to a bowl along with the rest of the gremolata ingredients. Mix and set to the side.