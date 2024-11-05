Michigan officials say smooth election ahead as voters stream into the polls

It is expected by experts that there will be record turnout for voters in Michigan, but the number of ballots already turned in has already smashed records even before polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

On Election Day, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel talked about the election process and when Michigan voters can expect unofficial results. Meanwhile, Benson said 3.3 million Michiganders have already voted before any polls opened on Tuesday morning.

State officials like Benson reminded voters to watch out for misinformation, even more so in Michigan, as it is a crucial swing state when deciding the future of the US.

That makes up 45.8% of registered active voters in the state, according to Benson. 95% of early voter ballots in Detroit have also been counted prior to Election Day, allowing faster results when polls close. She said these are signs for a smooth and energized election in the state.

But that does not mean all ballots have been returned.

FILE - Voters leave the Park Tavern polling location after casting their ballots. (Jessica McGowan/Getty Images) Expand

Benson continued, saying around 234,000 ballots that were sent out have not been turned in.

If you are one of these voters, what should you do? Find out below:

Can I still turn in my absentee ballot?

Yes you can. Benson explained that voters can fill out their ballot and turn it into a local drop box or clerk by 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

Can I register to vote on Election Day?

Yes, as long as you are a US citizen and can provide a proof of residency when visiting a polling location. Benson said by 8:30 a.m. in Detroit, 829 people showed up and registered as well as voted.

How to register to vote in Michigan

Residents interested in registering to vote on Election Day must do so in person.

To register to vote on Election Day, visit your clerk's office by 8 p.m. Nov. 5. All people in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to register.

Find your clerk's office here.

Proof of residency is required to register. Acceptable proof includes:

Michigan driver’s license, state ID, or U.S. Passport

A utility bill

Insurance documents (health, car, home, etc.)

A bank or credit card statement

Financial aid or school enrollment documents

A lease agreement

A paycheck or other government check

Other government document

How to report voting issues in Michigan

If there are major issues in your precinct, the state of Michigan wants to hear from you.

They have provided forms on the Secretary of State’s site for you to file a complaint . You can also track any problems that are resolved.

How to see results

FOX 2 will be tracking election results here as soon as the polls close at 8 p.m.

Unofficial results will appear after 9 p.m. EST as three Michigan counties are located in the Central Time Zone.

You can also watch live Election Night coverage here.

On our CTV app, we'll highlight local and national coverage all night. On FOX LOCAL mobile, you can stream Election Night coverage on the go and track election maps and results.