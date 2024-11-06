It is still too close to call in Michigan after former President Donald Trump was re-elected as the 47th President of the United States on Election Night.

On Tuesday, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said over 3.3 million people had already voted before polls even opened. Now with the state still up for grabs, she is scheduled to give an update on election results a full day after voters cast their ballots.

Benson is expected to give an update on voting in Michigan at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Watch live above.

The Associated Press projected Trump as the winner early Wednesday after calling Wisconsin – putting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency.

Trump, 78, will begin his second term early next year after losing his first reelection bid to President Joe Biden back in 2020. It was an extraordinary return to power for Trump, who refused to accept defeat four years ago and sparked the U.S. Capitol riot, was convicted of felony charges, and survived two assassination attempts.

Trump will be the first former president to return to office since Grover Cleveland regained the White House in the 1892 election. He is also the first person convicted of a felony to be elected president and, at 78, is the oldest person elected to the office.

His vice president, 40-year-old Ohio Sen. JD Vance, will become the highest-ranking member of the millennial generation in the U.S. government.

Find more election results here.