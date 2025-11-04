Southfield election results: Mayor, clerk's office to be decided Tuesday

The 2025 Southfield city clerk and the mayor's race are two contests to keep a close eye on in the city.

The mayor's race features Ken Siver, who is working to return to office for a third full term. But he's facing a challenge from long-time City Council veteran Sylvia Jordan. The election pits Siver’s decade-long record of leadership against Jordan’s platform centered on fresh revitalization and tackling perceived declines in essential city services.

Meanwhile, the clerk's race has gotten international attention as Gabi Grossbard is the only named candidate on the ballot. He's facing two write-in candidates in Wynett Guy, a city clerk employee since 2024, and Coretta Houge, a Southfield City Council member.

Results are expected to come in around 8 p.m., when polls close across most of Michigan.

We'll be tracking results all night long with our election coverage starting at 7 p.m.