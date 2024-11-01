VP hopeful Tim Walz visits Metro Detroit, making final sprint before Election Day

With the presidential election around the corner, the campaign trail is in its final stretch. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz stopped in Taylor on Friday.

Walz rallied a crowd of union workers, encouraging them to keep on canvassing to get the Michiganders to the polls.

"This is where you dig deep," he said. "If you’re tired, I’ve been saying now continuously, there will be plenty of time to sleep when you’re dead."

William Pitts of the UFCW has been canvassing for the Harris-Walz campaign.

"Just been canvassing, taking everything in, loving the Motor City," Pitts said. "Because this is my second trip out here, and I’m going to be here for another week, I’m 3 weeks in, I would say approximately 1,000."

A thousand doors, that is. Pitts flew in from New Jersey and says as soon as the plane landed they hit the ground running.

"We been knocking on doors talking to members trying to get out the vote," said Desmond Byfield from the UFCW. "I’m a little tired but, like Mr Walz said, ‘sleep when you’re dead.’"

Byfield said they have made hundreds of phone calls.

"What we know is one or two votes per precinct in the state of Michigan could win this thing for all of us," Walz said.

A win is what they want, says Anne Jackson of National Nurses United. She says she is also tired, but they'll do whatever they can these next few days to get Vice President Kamala Harris and Tim Walz elected and into the White House.

"It was really great to hear from somebody who believes in labor telling our story," said Jackson. "One of the things that the opponent always says is I, I, I, I, I. When you listen to Harris and Walz talk they say you, they say we, and they say us. And this is about us."

Election day is over 100 hours away on Tuesday Nov. 5.

Between now and then, you may see one of these guys at your doors.