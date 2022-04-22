1 arrested, 2 detained after Detroit police shoot suspect who drove into officers

Detroit police pursuing a stolen truck throughout Friday morning saw the suspect vehicle several times before the two parties clashed at a gas station on the city's west side.

The suspect had repeatedly fled police before he stopped at a BP station to fill up gas. Upon seeing police, he got back into the truck and drove into one of the officers following him. Police returned fire, striking the suspect in the leg.

It wasn't enough of a deterrent for the suspect to stop, however. Instead, the man took off away from the location. Two women were reportedly inside the truck at the time.

Police later found the truck abandoned near Grandville and Midland. They located the suspect a short time later.

"All I heard was a gunshot," said Nadar Mohamed, a clerk at the BP gas station. "I got down stayed for 5-6 seconds and got back up. By the time I got up, I hear the truck entering the freeway,"

Mohamed was inside the station when the suspect engaged police.

Law enforcement had been searching for a Ford F-150 Raptor pickup truck that had been stolen off a lot.

Around 12:45 a.m. in the area of Schoolcraft and Outer Drive, they spotted the suspect.

"I locked the door. took my gun just if anything else happens, I'm safe," said Mohamed.

The officer that was hit by the suspect's vehicle received only minor injuries during the exchange. After the suspect was caught, he was taken to a hospital where he was last reported to be in temporary serious condition.

The two women that were found at the scene of the truck were detained by police before being released. A spokesperson for the Detroit Police Department said they could still face charges.