1 employee shot, killed during fight at Highland Park plant

One person was shot and killed at a Highland Park automotive supplier plant Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the Faurecia Plant at 13000 Oakland Ave. after the shooting was reported. According to police, multiple employees were fighting inside the plant. That fight spilled outside.

"Allegedly the fight was about some tools that were being used or not being allowed to be used," said Darrell Patterson, the deputy chief of Highland Park police. "The management of the company then sent people home."

After people left, the 40-year-old victim was sitting in his car when the 29-year-old suspect drove up and shot at him multiple times. No other injuries were reported.

One suspect is in custody.

Patterson said security and police worked together to arrest the suspect.

The plant is closed for the day.