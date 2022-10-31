1 dead, 2 hurt in St. Clair River boating accident

A boating accident on the St. Clair River on Saturday night killed a man and hurt two other men.

According to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, the group was returning from fishing on the river near Algonac around 10:30 p.m. The 67-year-old Algonac man who was driving the 18-foot Lung boat hit a post. The collision injured the driver and two other men, a 72-year-old Harrison Township man and a 67-year-old Ira Township man.

The Ira Township man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other men were listed as stable at a hospital.

The St. Clair County Detective Bureau and Marine Patrol are investigating the incident. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor at this time, authorities said.