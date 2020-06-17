1 dead, 2 hurt in triple shooting in Inkster early Wednesday morning

article

Michigan State Police are investigating a triple shooting in Inkster that ended with one person being killed and two others injured.

Police were called around 1:20 to a home on Gleenwood in Inkster to a shooting report.

According to police, one person died in the shooting and two others were injured and taken to the hospital.

Police are not revealing many details about the shooting but say they are still investigating.

Stay with FOX 2 as more information becomes available.

The shooting was part of a violent night across Metro Detroit and happened at nearly the exact same time as a shootout in West Bloomfield. There was also a 14-year-old shot and killed in Detroit. Police believe that shooting was accidental.